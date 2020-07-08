'He brought so much joy to audience': Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Manoj Bajpayee pay condolences to Jagdeep

Bollywood has left another legendary artist. Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away on July 8, 2020, after battling with cancer, as per reports. He was the father of Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri. His grandson and Javed's son Meezaan J also forayed into Bollywood in 2019. Netizens are paying condolences to the late actor and many celebrities also took to their Twitter page to pay a tribute. Jagdeep was loved for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul."

While Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "RIP Jagdeep Saab! Millions of us grew up watching your brilliance on screen! Thank you for the legacy, thank you for the laughs, too!"

Johnny Level shared fond memories and wrote, "My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you... May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family."

Manoj Bajpayee also paid a tribute by tweeting, "Rest in peace Jagdeep Sahab !! Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!"

Jagdeep was also seen playing the role of Salman Khan's father in Andaz Apna Apna.