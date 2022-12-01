Search icon
'Thorn in my side, pain in my..': Hazel Keech pens heartfelt poem for husband Yuvraj Singh on wedding anniversary

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech celebrated six years of a blissful married life yesterday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

Hazel Keech/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech celebrated six years of a blissful married life yesterday. Both of them published social media posts that are too cute to ignore. 

Hazel wrote, “How it started. VS How its going. To the love of my life, apple of my eye, thorn in my side, pain in my …. Oh wait, i lost my train of thought Happy 6 years of life as husband and wife, we have passed through all, happiness and strife. I stand taller with pride with you by my side, lifes been an adventure, lets enjoy the ride. Now parents we are, older and wiser, fatter and rounder with tons of laughter. Life threw us together, all it took was one look, and now im yours forever i cant get unhooked. I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, theres not a thing id change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end but life togethers just begun, to this message ill now press send.” 

Yuvraj on the other hand wrote, “Happy 6 baby! Here’s to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall️ couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime happy anniversary @hazelkeechofficial,” shared Yuvraj. The best click from his post was a candid mirror selfie picture of Orion with his parents. Yuvraj’s post was flooded with love from fans and friends. Hazel had also commented on Yuvraj’s post and asked, “How do you still have pictures ive never seen @yuvisofficial ! Thanks for not sharing photos 6 years on, love you.” 

Also read: Yuvraj Singh goes for ‘sasti shopping’ in Morocco, pics surface

In 2016, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married. The couple had their newborn child, Orion, in January of this year. 

