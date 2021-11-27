'Having this for dessert': Mira Rajput is all hearts for husband Shahid Kapoor

All of Shahid Kapoor's female followers adored him and his looks. This heartthrob captured and ruled millions of hearts, and he continues to do so now. However, he now has a queen of his heart, Mira Rajput. She is a frequent user of social media and posts photos and videos from her daily life. Today, she shared a photo of the actor looking dapper on her photo-sharing app.

We can see a picture of Shahid Kapoor looking fantastic on Mira Rajput's Instagram story. His bearded face will certainly steal your heart as he looks away from the camera. The actor is wearing black sunglasses and appears to be in the middle of a conversation. She wrote alongside the pic 'having this for dessert'.

Take a look-

Meanwhile, Mira recently supported Shahid following the release of the teaser for his upcoming film, ‘Jersey’. The famous wife echoed this sentiment on social media and expressed her support for Shahid. The film is one of the most anticipated, and Shahid's fans had been eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen after ‘Kabir Singh’.

‘Jersey’ is a Hindi remake of the same-named Telugu film. Nani starred in the original, while Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur star in the Hindi version. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed the film, which stars Aman Gill and Allu Aravind. On December 31, 2021, it will be released.