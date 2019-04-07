Have you seen this 'Cool' video of Nick Jonas ft. Govinda's song which left Priyanka Chopra in splits?

It has been just two days since the Jonas brothers came out with their second collaboration post their comeback in the music industry. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas feature in the 'Cool' video after they filmed the superhit music video 'Sucker'. The music video featured the better halves of Jonas brothers aka the J sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

While 'Sucker' was super popular and had many version, including one with 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Cool' is also slowly becoming popular among the listeners. The latest Jonas Brothers' music video 'Cool' has got a Govinda connect. A fan replaced the lyrics of the song with Govinda's song 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy'. The newer version only featured Nick Jonas in perfect moments.

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the video. The Bollywood actress (who will soon be making her comeback in the industry with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', who is making a splash in Hollywood film industry these days, was left in splits as she saw her husband turn into a 'cool' meme video.

Here, watch the video which is sure to make you roll on the floor laughing:

Interestingly Govinda had romanced Priyanka Chopra Jonas on screen in the 2013 release 'Deewana Main Deewana'. They even featured in the movies 'Salaam-e-Ishq' and 'Om Shanti Om'. While Govinda has been trying to make a comeback in Bollywood since long, Priyanka Chopra was going to make her comeback with Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat', but had to opt out of the film. She will soon be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' and might also be finalized for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project 'Gangubai'.