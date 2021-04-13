Have you met 'ACP Shadyuman'? Mira Rajput introduces fans to Shahid Kapoor's alter ego

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor often poke fun at each other on Instagram and Tuesday, Mira did the same as she shared a photo with Shahid with their faces hidden behind helmets and masks.

Shahid, who is an avid biker, was seen in the photo, helping Mira wear her helmet and mask properly as she waited for him to finish the job at hand. Mira wore a mask underneath the helmet. Sharing the photo with Shahid, Mira wrote, "Wear a mask", however, the fun part was that Mira channeled the popular small screen show 'Crime Patrol' when she used the hashtag 'corona patrol'. She also gave a humourous twist to 'C.I.D.' and wrote "ACP Shadyuman".

It was just last week that Mira and Shahid had fans ROFL when they shared one of their parenting moments. Mira had shared a reel in which she could be heard talking about her lost makeup sponge which she found in an inflatable pool, courtesy of her son Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor had left a hilarious comment on Mira's video by writing, "I’m so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained." To which Mira replied, "@shahidkapoor hahaha #notmygenes."

Recently, Mira's mother-in-law Neelima Azeem had called Mira a friend. He told Bollywood Bubble, "Maybe I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding -- I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao.' She is somebody who doesn't try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up."