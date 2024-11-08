Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new pics spark speculations of the couple moving back to Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple of Bollywood who everyone adores. The couple have been living in London since Anushka got pregnant with their son Akaay. However, Anushka's new Instagram photo has left fans speculating if they are back in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Juhu Beach where people were seen celebrating Chhath Pooja. Sharing the picture on her Insta story, Anushka wrote, "Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaye."

Not only this, the Instagram handle of the dosa cafe in Mumbai posted a group selfie where the team posed alongside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress donned a casual look with a white t-shirt, beige pants, and black shirt, while her husband rocked a comfortable Look in a white shirt and black pants. A blurred copy of a bill suggested that the couple relished Masala dosa during their outing.

Now, speculations are rife that the couple has finally shifted back to Mumbai. However, it is possible that they might have come to Mumbai for just a visit. Neither Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma has opened up on the same.

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay was born in London. Even after Akaay’s birth, Anushka is rarely seen in India. Reports also claimed that Virat Kohli missed the India vs England Test series and travelled to England for the birth of his second child. This led to buzz that Anushka and Virat are slowly moving to London permanently. As reported by Hindustan Times, Anushka and Virat are also directors of a UK-based company. The report mentions that as per the UK government’s Find and Update company information service, the couple are two of the three directors of Magik Lamp.

Earlier, Virat Kohli opened up on living in London and said, "We were not in the country. Just to feel normal for two months – for me, and my family – was a surreal experience. Couldn’t have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It’s an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognised."

