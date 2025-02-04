Aahana Kumra was a popular name in theatres and commercials before she took a leap and entered Bollywood. Aahana Kumra first gained recognition after she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the TV series Yudh.

Actors and actresses often struggle to create a niche and identity for themselves, especially with the changing landscape of content. However, there are a few stars who consistently make sure that their sincere performances always come through, no matter how well the script might get received by the audiences. One such actor is Aahana Kumra who is popular for her roles in films and shows like Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Accidental Prime Minister, Inside Edge, and Call My Agent: Bollywood. Aahana Kumra, for many years, ruled the Hindi film industry and the Indian OTT space, however, now due to a lack of good offers, the actress is left to look for alternate sources of income, other than acting, to pay her bills.

For the unversed, Aahana Kumra was a popular name in theatres and commercials before she took a leap and entered Bollywood. Aahana Kumra first gained recognition after she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the TV series Yudh. In the show, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Yudhisthir Sikarwar, while Aahana Kumra played his daughter Taruni Sikarwar. After Yudh, Aahana Kumra appeared in many films and web series. However, she has been missing from the screens for over 3 years now. Aahana Kumra has not received any good offers since her last film Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, which was released in 2022.

Recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Aahana Kumra laid her struggles bare and was quoted as saying, "I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. I used to do so much work on OTT but haven’t done any since so many years, and I am completely fine with it."

She further added, "The makers want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life. Honestly, I have carried the tag of a very 'good actor' for long now, I am done now. If you are a good actor, nobody offers you work, and I don't want this tag if I am not getting any work. I have to pay my bills."

Aahana Kumra has now started her own production house and wants to make theatrical and OTT projects under her banner. "I have got my own production house. I am going to focus on those things now because I feel that’s the way forward for me. If I do get offered something, I’ll do it, but I work on my terms. It’s a little tough situation because the market is really bad. I know that people will not comfortably say, 'No no we want you.' Everyone has become so easily replaceable these days. It has become like a fish market," she said.

Aahana Kumra is now determined that she will not wait for acting offers and will focus more on producing good content.

