'Have some respect...': Malaika Arora brutally trolled for sharing semi-nude photo of Arjun Kapoor

Sills of Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor

On Sunday, Malaika Arora shared a semi-nude photo of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. In the photo, Arjun was captured stretching on a couch and covering his modesty with a sofa pillow. The actor was almost nude, and Malaika shared this photo on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Malaika Arora called Arjun, "My very own lazy boy." She even added a hashtag of 'if you know you know,' hinting at a private moment they shared. Several internet users were unhappy with Arora's gesture.

Here's Malaika Arora's story about Arjun Kapoor

As soon as the actress shared the photo on her Instagram. Internet users took their discontent over the photo to Reddit. The Redditors slammed the actress for behaving immaturely and sharing such a photo on social media. A Redditor wrote, "Honestly I don’t care about age as long as the relationship started with two consenting adults. And everyone deserves chances to love and be loved no matter what stage in life. My issue is malaika is a mother to a teenage son and she’s acting like this on social media ?? Have some respect for your child the poor boy is gonna be ripped to shreds in school/college." Another Redditor wrote, "magine being her college-going son and seeing your mom being this cringe on social media. That poor boy is going to be the Butt of all jokes.. Just cheap and classless."

An internet user wrote, "Aye pagal aurat." Another internet user wrote, "This is just so crass! Why would you post this!" A netizen wrote, "I now understand why her own son doesn’t really associate with her much…… cringe behavior. Not everything needs to be posted on social media."

On the work front, Malaika was last seen making her digital debut with Moving In With Malaika. The show became popular for giving a sneak peek into Arora's life. On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in The Ladykiller.