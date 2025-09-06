Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter? Param Sundari actor says 'soch rahe hain...'

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's first films after the birth of their baby daughter - Param Sundari and War 2 have flopped at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in February 2023, welcomed their first baby, a daughter on July 15. The two of them haven't revealed the name and photos of their baby daughter. The couple's official announcement on Instagram read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

When Sidharth recently came to promote his recent release Param Sundari on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the comedian-actor Kapil Sharma asked him if he and Kiara have named their daughter. The actor replied, "Nahi abhi tak nahi rakha. Hum soch rahe hain abhi bhi." Archana Puran Singh further asked him if they are getting suggestions from their relatives and he answered, "Bahot, 'Yeh tumhari dadi ka naam tha, yeh falane inka naam tha yeh rakho.'"

Kiara and Sidharth's love story began on the sets of the 2021 war drama Shershaah, in which he portrayed the Param Vir Chakra awardee and late war hero Captain Vikram Batra and she played her fiancee Dimple Cheema. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video and won over the hearts of the audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara's first films, after the birth of their baby daughter, have flopped at the box office. While War 2, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, turned out to be a huge disappointment; Param Sundari, that featured Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, was slammed for mocking south Indians.

