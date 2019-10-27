'Have never done anything like this': Kareena Kapoor Khan on her first ever audition for Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chadda'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to reunite on the big screen after eight years with Lal Singh Chadda which is the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. In the film, Aamir will be stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks for the titular role, while Kareena will be seen in the character played by Robin Wright in the original film. Lal Singh Chadda is all set to go on floors on October 31, 2019.

During a recent interaction with Rajeev Masand, Kareena opened up about auditioning for the first time in her career for Lal Singh Chadda. She stated, "Knowing the way Aamir is, I think he wanted to be like 100 per cent sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. 'I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.' So, it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let's read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So, I was like yeah, I have never done anything like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that."

She added, "I think the times are changing and if I don't evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me... And Saif (her actor husband Saif Ali Khan) was the one who told me, 'What's wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists.'"

Lal Singh Chadda will be releasing during Christmas 2020.