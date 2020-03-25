'Have managed to survive 8 years of being actor': Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on his mom's death anniversary
On his mom Mona's eighth death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note on his Instagram page with a throwback photo.
It's been eight years since Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie passed away. She lost the battle with cancer and breathe her last just a few weeks before the release of Arjun's debut film, Ishaqzaade. Today, on Mona's death anniversary, Arjun penned an emotional note with a throwback photo. He started by talking about sister Anshula Kapoor and her initiative Fankind along with how they have been surviving without their mom beside them.
Arjun wrote, "I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial"
He further praised Anshula by stating, "Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or life... The world has changed Maa right now at this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting Ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been up to and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having your name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur two brats..."