'Have managed to survive 8 years of being actor': Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on his mom's death anniversary

It's been eight years since Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie passed away. She lost the battle with cancer and breathe her last just a few weeks before the release of Arjun's debut film, Ishaqzaade. Today, on Mona's death anniversary, Arjun penned an emotional note with a throwback photo. He started by talking about sister Anshula Kapoor and her initiative Fankind along with how they have been surviving without their mom beside them.

Arjun wrote, "I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial"

He further praised Anshula by stating, "Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or life... The world has changed Maa right now at this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting Ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been up to and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having your name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur two brats..."