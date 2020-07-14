Have decided to help families of deceased or injured migrants for them to have secure future: Sonu Sood

From the past couple of months, Sonu Sood left no stone unturned in helping several migrant workers get back home amid coronavirus crisis across the nation. He arranged vehicles, food for them as thousands of people headed back home. Now, in a statement, Sonu declared that he will provide aid to 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers. Many migrant workers lost their lives in accidents and injured themselves as they decided to walk home from place to place during the lockdown.

Talking about the same, Sonu stated, as per PTI, "I've decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it's my responsibility to support them."

He also revealed that he is in touch with the authorities from the state of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand. Sonu also took necessary information of the deceased and injured migrant workers so that he can properly help their families to overcome during the difficult time.

The Dabangg actor had also arranged for chartered flights to help fly over 300 migrant workers.

He had earlier stated to the media agency, "As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces bring me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends."