'Have always looked forward to working with him': Vaani Kapoor on starring opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'

Vaani Kapoor is all set to work for the first time opposite Akshay Kumar in their forthcoming film titled Bell Bottom. The shooting of the film is all set to be kickstarted in August this year. Interestingly, the film also marks Vaani's first outing outside Yash Raj Films. The film is set against the backdrop of the 80s and also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Now, during an interaction, Vaani shared her excitement on working with Akshay on the big screen. She stated, "I have great respect for Akshay sir, have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this." She further shared her favourite Akshay Kumar film by saying, "All-time favourite Akshay Kumar comedy film is Phir Hera Pheri."

On being quizzed about returning to normalcy amid coronavirus lockdown, Vaani went on to share, "I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic."

On being asked about her role in Bell Bottom, Vaani didn't reveal much and said, "I play a pivotal part and I'm thrilled that it's a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences."

Apart from Bell Bottom, Vaani also has Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.