Have accepted myself now and am doing well: Ileana D'Cruz opens up on life after break-up with Andrew Kneebone

Ileana D'Cruz is back in full force post her break-up with Andrew Kneebone. The actress has been in news for her upcoming film Pagalpanti and also constantly posts some bikini photos which have been appreciated by one and all.

The break-up however affected her so much that she had to take therapy in order to find herself again. "I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the compliments. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well, but staying in love is a different thing. Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important," Ileana told Times of India.

"I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realized that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can't rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself," she added.

In conclusion, Ileana also mentioned, "It is always a learning experience. I never wanted to come out bitter or someone with any animosity. It has left me stronger. Sh*t happens, but life goes on. The way I dealt with the entire thing comes with respect and love for the other person. I don't curse or think anything bad about him. I am in a good place and I wish all good things for him."