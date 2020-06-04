'Have a good body, will flaunt it': Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa gives it back to troll

Television actress Charu Asopa, married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, was target of trolls once again. Charu gave it back to the troll with sass as she ensured the anonymous user knows she would flaunt if she has a good body.

“If I have a good body, I will flaunt it. Tumhare paas hai to tum bhi dikhao! (I have a good body and I will show it, why don’t you too flaunt your body if you have got a good one?),” Charu responded to the troll who wrote, “Body dikhane ka itna hi shauk hai to thoda kyu pura hui dikha deti (If you are so fond of showing skin, why don’t you show your entire body? Why just tease with bits?).”

Take a look here:

Charu got support from many of her followers too. “Looking gorgeous in red charu di i am a die heart fan of yours and i also see all your YouTube videos and like,share,subscribe and comment you might have seen keep going girl,” wrote a user.

Asopa had previously shared private images with her husband Rajeev and got heavily trolled for the same. The incident took place in April and both Charu and Rajeev were disturbed by the negativity over an image they believed was just a candid moment.