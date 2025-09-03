Haunted Ghosts of the Past teaser review: Vikram Bhatt ruins his horror legacy, this Mimoh Chakraborty's film has worst VFX in Bollywood history

No one asked for this sequel, and after watching this awful teaser of a dumb film, which is mostly shot on a green screen, I have given up on Bollywood.

Whenever we think about filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, we instantly remember classic horror flicks like Raaz, 1920, and superhits Haunted and Raaz 3D. Vikram has a knack for the horror genre, and his contributions are worth remembering. However, it seems like Vikram is on the path of destroying his own legacy, and his upcoming film Haunted: Ghosts of the Past confirms it.

As the title suggests, Haunted: Ghosts of the Past is the sequel to the 2011 successful film Haunted, and Mimoh Chakraborty reprises his role from the predecessor. Literally no one asked for the sequel to Haunted. But months back, when Mimoh announced about the film in an interview, the horror lover in me got a little excited to see what's there in Bhatt's Pandora box.

On September 3, the makers dropped the teaser of the film, and I was watching it with a palm on my face. Haunted 2 teaser proves that we have still not learnt from our mistakes, continuing to milk sub-standard, visually jarring films in the disguise of sequels. This film is another example of a cash grab scheme, where the makers are just encashin on the franchise goodwill.

The 1.20-minute teaser is full of cartoonish VFX, poorly rendered chromakey shots, and unintentionally funny performances. There isn't one shot where you can say that the makers have actually put effort into and shot in a spooky location or palace, like Vikram did in 1920 or Haunted. The prequel also had cromakey shots, but they weren't visually jarring. In fact, Haunted 3D was considered a milestone in the horror genre, and thus it also became the highest-grossing horror film. This record was broken by Bhatt himself in 2012 with Raaz 3D.

As a moviegoer, it fumes with the treatment of the genre by a seasoned filmmaker like Vikram. Haunted 2 has the worst VFX I've seen. We're in 2025, and still, such a half-baked product is made, hoping that the audience will turn up for this? He himself is destroying his legacy, earlier with 1921, 1920 Horror of the Heart, and now with Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film will be released in cinemas on November 21. I'm genuinely hoping that the makers will take the feedback positively and make the necessary corrections.