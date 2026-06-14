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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt shocks Bollywood, races ahead of Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has shocked, surprised, and stunned Bollywood with its performance. Despite negative reviews, Vikram Bhatt's latest film continues to lead the box office race.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt shocks Bollywood, races ahead of Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee
A still from Haunted Echoes of the Past (Image source: IMDb)
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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt's latest horror film Haunted 2 may have earned negative reviews, but its performance at the ticket window has left everyone stunned. As I mentioned in my review, barring the bad VFX and AI, the premise and performances are impressive. This is the reason why the film got accepted among the masses, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3. As Sacnilk reported, Haunted continues leading the box office race among other releases, and showed a good growth on Saturday. Haunted is haunting the biggest box office stakeholders because no one imagined that a film which wasn't promoted well, had no chance to work, is actually pulling the audience to cinemas. 

Saturday collection of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

As per the trade tracking portal, on Saturday, Haunted 2 showed a 30% from Friday's Rs 2.50 crore, and earned Rs 3.25 crore net from 3770 shows. The 2-day total gross collection is Rs 6.78 crore, and the net collection is Rs 5.75 crore. On Saturday, the average occupancy was 31.92% with 11.69% in the morning, 37.46% in the afternoon, 30.38% in the evening, and 37.92% in the night shows. Going ahead, with this trend, Haunted is expected to jump further on Sunday, and earn in the range of Rs 3.50- 4 crore. The opening weekend will be in the range of Rs 8-9 crore. 

How is Haunted 2 racing ahead of other releases?

When it comes to comparisons, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also showed a growth of 45%, but only earned Rs 1.45 crore. The 2-day total of the film is Rs 2.93 crore gross and Rs 2.45 crore net. Imitaz Ali-Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday, taking the total net collection to Rs 3 crore. Manoj Bajpayee's Governor showed a slight jump on Saturday, and it could only earn Rs 1.15 crore, taking the 2-day collection to Rs 2.05 crore only. Haunted 3D has again proved how unpredictable the box office can be.

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