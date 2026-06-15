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Haunted 3D Echoes of the Day beats all new releases, recovers 60% budget, Kangana Ranaut scores 8th disaster with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Vikram Bhatt's Hauted 3D Echoes of the Past has beat the new releases. Imitaz Ali scored his first disaster with Main Vaapas Aaunga. Whereas Kangana Rananut got it's 8th disaster with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Day beats all new releases, recovers 60% budget, Kangana Ranaut scores 8th disaster with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Posters of Haunted Echoes of the Past, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Image source: IMDb)
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Expect the unexpected! No one had imagined that stars like Kangana Ranaut, Imitaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and Manoj Bajpayee would be defeated by Vikram Bhatt and Mimoh Chakraborty. No one can predict what will work and what will misfire. Last week's release, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, has beaten all the new releases and scored the biggest weekend. Haunted 2 was released with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Except for Haunted, other releases got positive reviews, but the public went for Vikram Bhatt's horror film, and guess what, the movie has recovered more than 60% of its budget in the first three days. 

Haunted: Echoes of the Past recovered 62% of its budget 

As Sacnilk reported, Haunted 2 earned Rs 2.50 crore on Friday, Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.60 crore on Sunday, taking its first weekend collection to Rs 11.23 crore gross and Rs 9.52 crore net. As Koimoi reported, Haunted is produced on a small budget of Rs 15 crore. Till now, the film has already earned Rs 9.52 crore, which means it has recovered 62% of its budget. The movie needs Rs 5.65 crore more to achieve 100% recovery. Post 15 crore, Haunted 2 will emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office.

Kangana Ranaut scored its 8th disaster with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

National Award-winning actress-filmmaker-politician Kangana Ranaut's latest release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has shockingly become its 8th consecutive disaster. As Sacnilk reported, BBV earned Rs 4.34 crore net, Rs 5.20 crore gross. As per the reports, Kangana's film is now heading for a disaster verdict, and it will be her 8th consecutive flop after Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga, Thalaivii, Dhaakad, Chandramukhi 2, Tejas, and Emergency. Although a few of her movies earned critical praise, all of them flopped commercially. 

Main Vaapas Aaunga is Imtiaz Ali's first disaster

The biggest shocker comes from Main Vaapas Aaunga. Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial got overwhelmingly positive reviews. Yet, it performed poorly over the weekend. With minimal growth, the film earned only Rs 6.74 crore and a total India net of Rs 5.62 crore. Going by the trend, Main Vaapas Aaunga will be Imtiaz's first disaster. With this film, Imtiaz has earned his lowest weekend since his debut film Socha Tha Na.

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