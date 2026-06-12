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Haunted 2 movie review: Despite shoddy VFX, Vikram Bhatt surprises with Mahaakshay Chakraborty, spins spooky sequel, proving he still knows his game

Haunted: Echoes of the Past works only because of a potential script. It has moments, a gripping storyline, and effective performances. Vikram has still got it. All he needs is a producer who can trust his vision.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Haunted 2 movie review: Despite shoddy VFX, Vikram Bhatt surprises with Mahaakshay Chakraborty, spins spooky sequel, proving he still knows his game
A poster of Haunted 2 (Image source: IMDb)
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Director: Vikram Bhatt 

Starring: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Praneet Bhat

Runtime: 140 mins 

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Rating: 3 stars 

Haunted: Echoes of the Past synopsis 

Devdhar Chaudhary (Mahaakshay Chakraborty), a successful film director, decides to quit everything, leave Mumbai, and arrive at Maniktal, Himachal Pradesh. Dev, while following some cryptic hints, some mysterious voices, and unexplainable visuals, reaches Maniktal Palace. Soon he realises that his destiny brought him here, to rescue Sunheri (Chetna Pande), who's trapped for over 200 years. What happened to her, how Dev is related to Sunheri, and whether he will be able to come back while rescuing her from the premise of Haunted: Echoes of the Past

First thoughts on Haunted 2

I have a soft spot for horror films, and Vikram Bhatt has been my hope to keep the genre alive, thanks to his impressive work in the past (Raaz, 1920, Haunted). However, I admit that I went to watch this film with zero expectations. Before stepping into the hall, and after watching the cartoonish trailer, I had in my mind, 'Who has asked for this? Why is Vikram Bhatt ruining my memories of Haunted? This looks so desperate'. However, after watching the film, I confess, barring the poor, bad, gimmicky visual effects, Vikram Bhatt has surprised me yet again. The man still knows his game. If he can get a good backing, the guy will still be able to churn out some good horror flicks.

What works for Haunted: Echoes of Time 

Although there are a few good factors, to my biggest shock, the plot is actually interesting, and keeps getting better as the movie progresses. Although the troops and narrative do get predictable, it is the performances that actually keep the drama gripping. Yes, you are as surprised as I was while watching the film. Mahaakshay, I wonder what's holding him. It's Vikram Bhatt who has again challenged him and trusted him with the task, and he delivered. Chetna Pande, the damsel in distress, also kept me hooked. Although she gave me a big hangover of Adah Sharma and Tia Bajpai. The best performer of the film was Praneet Bhat. He's the man who made me believe in this shoddy battle of good vs evil. Had it not been these three and the gripping plot, the film would have had no chance to hold the attention for 10 mins. The music was also spooky enough to uplift the drama. 

What doesn't work for the film?

The biggest mood killer in the movie was the poor VFX. Almost the entire film is shot on a green screen, and you can see that. Haunted 2 would have been the next 1920, if they would have invest good in VFX, which is the most important factor in a horror film. Editing is a bit choppy, and a few shots look abruptly cut. At some scenes, the film looks unintentionally funny. However, the biggest factor remains unchanged: the poor VFX. 

Final verdict

Haunted: Echoes of the Past works only because of a potential script. It has moments, a gripping storyline, and effective performances. Vikram has still got it. All he needs is a producer who can trust his vision. Despite the limited cost and challenges, he made a decent horror film. PS: I was stunned to see 70% occupancy in the hall, and they were also invested in the drama.

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