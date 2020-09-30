Hathras gangrape incident: B-town celebs express anguish, demand justice for victim

Several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza Huma Quershi, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh among others on Tuesday took to their social media handles as they reacted strongly on the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh`s Hathras.

"Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop?," tweeted Akshay. He added, "Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do."

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do Also read DNA Special: Hathras rape incident raises question on women safety yet again September 29, 2020

"We forgot the Hathras victim. We failed her at every level. This is on our collective conscience," wrote Dia Mirza on Twitter.

Demanding justice, Huma S. Qureshi wrote, "How long do we have to tolerate these brutal crimes !! The culprits of this horrific crime should be punished #Hathras."

How long do we have to tolerate these brutal crimes !! The culprits of this horrific crime should be punished #Hathras — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 29, 2020

Reacting to the news, Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras."

Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 29, 2020

According to Riteish Deshmukh, the "culprits of this brutality and horrific crime should be hanged in public".

Taking to her Instagram stories, actress Anushka Sharma wrote, "The horrific story of Hathras gang rape has devastated me...I hope that the strictest punishment is given to the barbaric men who have carried out such a horrific, inhuman act on a young life and caused her family irreparable loss."

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. The 19-year-old, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh`s Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

She was gang-raped on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi`s Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. All the four accused involved in September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.

The Hathras district administration on Tuesday said a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to the victim`s family. "The state government has already provided compensation of Rs 4.12 lakhs to the family," the district magistrate tweeted.

(With input from Agencies)