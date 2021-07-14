Harshvardhan Rane reveals he worked as delivery boy in 2004, met John Abraham with 'oil in hair, pimples on face'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who set a thousand hearts aflutter with his performance and onscreen persona in the recently released film 'Haseen Dillruba' on Netflix, revealed that he worked as a delivery boy in 2004. He also disclosed that as part of his job, he had once delivered a helmet to John Abraham.

Interestingly, John Abraham will soon be seen producing a film that stars Harshvardhan Rane titled 'Tara vs Bilal', directed by Samar Shaikh.

In a conversation with Navbharat Times, Harvardhan said, "In 2004, I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time I see him. He is the producer of my film but I feel the same nervousness when he is around. When he keeps a hand on my shoulder I am like 'when will he go, when will he go?'. I start stepping backwards."

"I still call him 'sir', he asks me not to call him 'sir' but I cannot do that. Because, I met him when I was delivering stuff, with oil in my hair, pimples on my face and I was riding a dirty bike. I try my best to be a little more open in front of him, but I cannot do it. Perhaps, I won't be able to do it in this life," the actor added.

In Haseen Dillruba, Harshvardhan Rane plays the role of Neel Tripathi who falls for his cousin Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) wife Rani (Taapsee Pannu). Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix.

Not many know, but John had personally recommended Harshvardhan for the lead role in the film ''Tara vs Bilal'. John had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I suggested Harsh, as he has the perfect balance to be serious player in the action genre. He will blow everyone away."