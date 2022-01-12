Has Sushmita Sen adopted baby boy after daughters Renee and Alisah? Find out

Sushmita Sen has been grabbing headlines since her split with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently. Now, the former Miss Universe is in the news again as there are speculations that she has adopted her third child, a baby boy after adopting two daughters - Renee and Alisah earlier.

Sushmita was spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday, 12 January with her two children and a baby boy dressed in yellow. While the paps are saying that Sushmita has indeed adopted the third child, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the actress herself. Also, as per a BollywoodLife.com report, the baby boy is a child of her close friend and hasn't been adopted by the 'Biwi No.1' actress.

Watch the viral video here in which Sushmita can be seen smartly dressed in a red shawl

The actress hosted a Live session on her Instagram handle last week in which she probably hinted at what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman Shawl. When a netizen asked her what respect meant to her, Sushmita said that respect meant everything for her and she values it above love. "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same amount of intensity, and you can. This whole movie business, lovely books...we all take you through this journey of very unrealistic idea of love, where there are no responsibilities and problems. But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. If you only focus on love, it will always be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat for me. That’s how important respect is for me", she said in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of the crime drama 'Aarya'. The series has been created by Ram Maddhvani and has been highly successful with two seasons streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an official adaptation of the Dutch series 'Penoza'.