BOLLYWOOD

Has superstardom changed Shah Rukh Khan over the years? Baazigar co-star says 'people often change around...'

Did Dalip Tahil and Shah Rukh Khan ever work together? Dalip Tahil has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several films over the years, including King Uncle, Baazigar, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Deewana, and Ra.One.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Has superstardom changed Shah Rukh Khan over the years? Baazigar co-star says 'people often change around...'

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently won a National Film Award for Best Actor after over 30 years in the film industry, has worked with every big and small star. After starting his career in 1992 with Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan has achieved unimaginable stardom, but have you ever wondered if this superstardom has changed him over the years? Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, recently shed light, not only on their time working together but also on SRK's rise to superstardom. 

Has Shah Rukh Khan changed after achieving superstardom? 

Dalip Tahil, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, in a recent interview, stated that despite massive fame and success, SRK has remained warm, friendly, and grounded at heart. 

When asked about the changes he observes in Shah Rukh Khan since their time together in Baazigar, Dalip Tahil reflected on the superstar’s journey with admiration. "Honestly, I don’t meet Shah Rukh one-on-one as much these days. Back then, we were doing several films together, so there was more interaction. Shah Rukh is a very warm and friendly person. I don’t think he has changed at heart. From what I hear and see, he is still the same, despite experiencing superstardom. When we meet, we still greet each other warmly. People often change around a superstar, but the person themselves doesn’t necessarily change at their core," he told IANS. 

Are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan all perfectionists? 

In his interview, Dalip Tahil also went on to describe all three Khans, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, as true perfectionists. "All of them are perfectionists. Whether it’s Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ajay, or Akshay, each focuses deeply on details. They want every aspect of their work to be correct. Many of them produce their own films to have creative control. Their success isn’t accidental; it comes from hard work and attention to detail."

Did Dalip Tahil and Shah Rukh Khan ever work together?

Dalip Tahil has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several films over the years, including King Uncle, Baazigar, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Deewana, and Ra.One.

