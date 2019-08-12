Has Ranbir Kapoor formally met Mahesh Bhatt and asked Alia Bhatt's hand for marriage?

Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are still spreading like a wildfire despite constant denial by them. It's been strongly reported that the couple is likely to tie the knot in 2020. It was said that once Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor head back to Mumbai after latter's medical treatment, they will meet up with Bhatt family for discussion over Ranbir and Alia's wedding. However, Alia's uncle Mukesh Bhatt denied the reports by stating, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?"

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir reportedly met up with Mahesh Bhatt and formally asked Alia's hand for marriage. The tabloid also stated that it was an emotional and tear-jerking moment for everyone present during the meet. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their first outing together, Brahmastra and has been dating for more than a year now. They have been making several public appearances since then.

Earlier when In.com asked Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt about her wedding rumours, he replied, "Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it."

It was also reported by Mumbai Mirror that Neetu is urging Ranbir and Alia to move in together, earlier this year. A source had told the tabloid, "Ranbir, who lives with his parents in Bandra (they are currently in New York for dad Rishi's treatment), is planning to get an apartment and move in with Alia. We hear a house hunt is in full swing and, ahem, it was mum Neetu's idea."