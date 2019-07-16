Has Katrina Kaif gone on her birthday holiday or for a photoshoot? Arjun Kapoor feels latter

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page and shared a sexy photo while holidaying in Mexico. Arjun Kapoor left a hilarious comment on her post.

Katrina Kaif is currently in Mexico where she is celebrating her 36th birthday. The stunning diva is with her family and enjoying her time to the fullest in the exotic location. From there, Katrina is treating fans by sharing her photos sporting sexy swimwear. A couple of days back, she posted a photo wearing a blue bikini and on it, Arjun Kapoor left a comment stating, "Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing".

Now, on the occasion of her birthday, Katrina made her fans happy by sharing yet another sexy photo of herself. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white bikini with a white top thrown over it. On this post also, Arjun trolled Katrina in a hilarious way. He commented, "Uve basically gone on a photo shoot". OMG! Arjun is totally savage and we can't wait for Katrina's reaction to it.

Meanwhile, talking about what birthdays mean to her, Katrina told DNA After Hrs, "I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family. It’s been a wonderful year for me. I have really been having an exciting time at work. I’ve been creatively satisfied with my work and films, whether it’s Zero or Bharat. I am now looking forward to being part of movies that have exciting roles and other opportunities for me to explore new characters."