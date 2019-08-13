Has Kartik Aaryan's birthday wish for his 'princess' Sara Ali Khan unmasked their relationship status?

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie posing with the birthday girl Sara Ali Khan while in Bangkok.

It was a working birthday for Sara Ali Khan as she has kickstarted the shoot of her forthcoming film, Coolie No. 1 in Bangkok. Talking about the same, a source told DNA After Hrs, "The makers first asked Sara whether she would want to start her shoot schedule after her birthday but she said no. Then they gave her the option of taking the day off, but she insisted that she would rather work on her special day."

But her birthday became more excitement when rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan landed on Bangkok to surprise Sara. After packing up the shoot, Sara headed for a dinner date with Kartik and the charming actor took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie. In the photo, Kartik is sporting a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt and black jeans. While Sara looked pretty in a white salwar suit. Kartik wished Sara by writing, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )"

Last time, during Eid festival Kartik had shared a selfie with Sara in which both were seen hiding their faces with a scarf.

Earlier Kartik was all praises for Sara and said, "Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive energy that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again."

They have been rumoured to be dating since earlier this year.