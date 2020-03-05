Has Kareena Kapoor Khan made her much-awaited debut on Instagram?

It was a normal day on social media until everyone on Instagram realised that Kareena Kapoor Khan might have made her debut on the photo-sharing app. In a very perplexing move, an account called @kareenakapoorkhan with no profile picture leaped on the screens. So far, the account has just one video of a cat walking across the screen, with a caption that says, 'Coming soon'.

Check it out here.

Without any official announcement, the account already has around 56.4k followers at the moment, with Kareena’s close friend Manish Malhotra and stylist Mohit Rai also following the page. With Kareena's friends following the handle, does it make this a little more official?

It will be enthralling to see what Kareena shares on her social media page from 'good looks, good looks, good looks' to adorable picture of everyone's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror Kareena also addressed rumours of signing a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Kareena had denied the news saying, "No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment."

On the work front, after Angrezi Medium, Kareena will reunite with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. In addition to that, Kareena will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama Takht this month that boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.