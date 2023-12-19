Has Gauri Khan received ED notice for endorsing firm accused of embezzling Rs 30 Crore? Here's what we know

Multiple reports have stated that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has been served an ED notice, just a couple of days ahead of their film Dunki's release. However, sources have something else to say about these reports.

On Tuesday, December 19, multiple reports circulated that Shah Rukh Khan's wife, film producer, and interior designer Gauri Khan has been served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate related to a real estate firm, which has been allegedly accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore.

Gauri is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate firm Tulsiani Group, which has been reportedly accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks. It was reported that Khan's dealings with the real estate company will be investigated, such as her fees for being Tulsiani's brand ambassador.

However, inside sources have now claimed that these reports are completely baseless and false. A source was quoted telling Quint, "Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group. While the firm has been accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, reports of Gauri getting ED notice are all false. The reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around Rs 30 crore to investors and banks. However, Gauri is not at all related to any such case. The ED officials will investigate various aspects." Gauri or Shah Rukh haven't reacted to this matter yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, since Gauri heads Red Chillies Entertainment, she is awaiting the release of Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and its main ensemble also consists of Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kocchar.

Dunki releases in cinemas on December 21 and will clash at the box office with the pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrived a day later on December 22. Headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Jagapathi Babu in the prominent roles.



