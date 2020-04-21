Has Disha Patani moved-in with Tiger Shroff and his family? Krishna Shroff reveals

In March this year, Disha Patani had taken to her Instagram page and shared a dancing video with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shot at latter's home. The video came out amid coronavirus lockdown which hinted that Disha is staying with Tiger and his family. Now, Krishna finally broke her silence on the same and revealed if Patani is staying with him or not. She spoke about it, during a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror.

Krishna stated, "She isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes." The young fitness enthusiast went on to say, "He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her."

She also about how lockdown has helped her getting close to Tiger. Krishna shared, "I don’t see him as much as I used to before he joined films. Now, we’re bonding more, having dinner together every day. We hadn’t done that in a while. At night, we play board games." She added, "We have a typical sibling relationship, with him teasing me all the time. He has the best sense of humour; it just takes time to understand. We try to help our mother with household chores, but aren’t the best at it."

On being quizzed about Jackie Shroff, Krishna also said, "He went there for the weekend just before the lockdown. It has been tough but we are in touch. He is doing well, the farm isn’t a bad place to be stuck in."