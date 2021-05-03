Has Alaya F gone under the knife? 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor spills the beans

Alaya F is just a film old but she has become one of the sought after debutantes this year. From several public appearances, magazine shoots to brand shoots and more. Many times, actors have been asked about going under the knife to enhance their look. While some admit it, others deny and many feel they have considered but have never done it. Alaya is among the latter and she disclosed it during a Zoom TV interview.

On the talk show By Invite Only, Alaya stated, "Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world."

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor went on to say, "I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless."

When asked what flaw is she talking about, Alaya added, "Most people don’t, but it’s okay."

Earlier this year, when Jawaani Jaaneman clocked a year of its release, Alaya had said, "As my debut, I believe Jawaani Jaaneman was the best thing that could have happened to me. This past year, I've received nothing but praises for the film and I feel truly blessed. More than just being a perfect character that I could essay, I really resonated with the character 'Tia', as she was just how I am in my actual life."