Rumours are circulating that Akshay Kumar is considering a collaboration with acclaimed South Indian director Venkat Prabhu for his next project. However, official confirmation is yet to be made.

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, has been navigating a challenging phase in his career. The year 2024 proved to be underwhelming, with none of his releases quite hitting the mark. Hoping to turn the tide, Akshay Kumar kicked off 2025 with his highly anticipated film, Sky Force. Unfortunately, despite the initial buzz and excitement, Sky Force it ultimately ended up as a commercial flop. Despite having an impressive lineup of forthcoming projects, including Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly feeling the pressure to deliver a massive hit and revitalize his career.

In a bid to break this streak and reclaim his blockbuster mojo, rumours are circulating that Akshay is considering a collaboration with acclaimed South Indian director Venkat Prabhu. Renowned for his impressive repertoire of hit films, including Chennai 600028, Saroja, Goa, Mankatha, Biriyani, Masss, and Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu's involvement would undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective and energy to Akshay Kumar's next project.

Following the success of his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, with Vijay, Venkat Prabhu has been tight-lipped about his next project. However, speculation is rife that he is poised to embark on a pan-Indian film venture with Akshay. According to insiders, Venkat has recently narrated a script to the actor and he is reportedly impressed with the storyline. As a result, both Venkat and Akshay are engaged in discussions to bring this project to life, with plans to commence shooting soon.

Meanwhile, Venkat and Akshay are both facing a slump in their careers, with Venkat’s last two films– Custody and GOAT receiving poor responses and Akshay having 12 flops in the last four years. Despite this, Akshay is considering collaborating with Venkat, which has disappointed his fans. They were expecting him to team up with top South Indian directors like Rajamouli or Prashanth Neel, and are now taking to social media to express their discontent, urging Akshay Kumar to reconsider working with Venkat.