After Harshvardhan Rane stated he won't do Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with the same cast, Mawra Hocane called it a "PR strategy." The Indian actor has now hit back at the Pakistani actress saying, "I have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity." She had criticised India's Operation Sindoor.

While India and Pakistan continue to engage in the skirmishes in light of India's ongoing retaliatory measure, Operation Sindoor, the impact seems to be extending to the entertainment landscape of the subcontinent as well. Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane are engaged in a heated social media exchange over love for their respective countries.

On Sunday, Harshvardhan gave a solid rebuttal to his Sanam Teri Kasam co-actor Mawra after her recent statement which directly was targeted against the Indian actor after he declined to be a part of the film's sequel if the same cast is repeated. Slamming him, Mawra wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity."

In his response, the Haseen Dillruba actor seemed very measured yet pointed as he took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop, its called WEEDING, the farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it’s called common sense."

Rane further added, "I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as 'cowardly.' So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks, I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard."





After Sanam Teri Kasam became highest grossing re-release film in India earlier in year in February, its sequel was announced. However, when Harshvardhan Rane stepped down from the second part after Mawra Hocane criticised India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-backed terror camps, the makers made an announcement stating that Pakistani actors would not be part of the sequel.



