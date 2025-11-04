FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

Netizens are comparing Harshvardhan Rane with Urvashi Rautela after his recent weird remarks since the release of his latest film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Harshvardha Rane is currently promoting his latest release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, that released on October 21 coinciding with Diwali and clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma. Also starring Sonam Bajwa and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recently crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.

To celebrate this achievement, Harshvardhan shared a post saying how he is happy for his film breaching the Rs 100-crore mark globally, but he is more happy with the Indian women's cricket team winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Aaj mere liye 100 crore ka box office collection bahut badi khushkhabri hai, lekin is waqt mere desh mein 150 crore log hain, aur ICC Women's Cricket World Cup jeetne ki khushi usse thodi upar hai."

The Left Right Left actor was brutally slammed for this weird comparison. Sharing the screenshot of his post on X, one user wrote, "This disgusting man can't praise WOMEN who won THE WORLD CUP FOR INDIA without bringing his own movie and his so called box office", while another added, "The story reeks of narcissist. He couldn’t even praise women who have written history. Couldn’t praise them w/o mentioning himself for ONCE." "He's so self obsessed and desperate for publicity", read another comment.

Several X users also compared him with Urvashi Rautela. "He is getting cringe day by day and can give tough competition to Urvashi Rautela, but she has also got more success and lot of achievement in her name", wrote one netizen. Another called him "New Urvashi Rautela in town." An X user hilariously wrote, "Harshvardhan Rane should marry Urvashi Rautela."

READ | Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

