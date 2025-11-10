FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'

Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'

NCR 360-kg RDX recovery shocker: Who is Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who led to massive arms bust near Delhi?

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong strikes Philippines: Shocking video captures waves flooding homes, locals urged to evacuate; Watch

Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF

Lenskart disappoints on market debut, lists 3% below IPO price

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026: HBSE Class 10,12 timetable to be announced soon at bseh.org.in; Check details inside

Arrested J-K doctor's tip leads police to massive 300-kg RDX haul in Faridabad

Have Multiple PF Accounts? Here’s how to combine them under one UAN on EPFO portal; Check process, timeline, other details

Viral video: Amid Bigg Boss 19, old AD of 'unrecognisable' Farrhana Bhatt with unibrow SHOCKS netizens, brutally troll actress: 'Her audacity to...'

BOLLYWOOD

Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'

Harshvardhan Rane opened up about delivering two back-to-back success with Sanam Teri Kasam and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. He even shared his thoughts about feeling pressure of becoming next romantic hero.

IANS

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is being hailed as the next great romantic hero courtesy his work in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, says he feels no pressure carrying that tag, as the genre comes naturally to him and stems from his own life experiences.

Talking about his emotional connection with romantic roles, Harshvardhan told IANS: “I feel that is the genre I was born for because of three things — the pain that God gifted me in my childhood, the filmmakers who trusted me with films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and the audience who validated that pain and passion by saying, ‘Yes, we felt it too.’ These three things have completed the circle for me.”

The actor shared that he sees his early struggles as a blessing that shaped his art. “I feel that it’s a gift when you get a childhood with some sort of lessons and then how you extract that for your passion. So, all these three things have come together, and I feel great,” said the actor.

Talking about whether he sees it as a validation, a responsibility, or a pressure being tagged as the next great romantic hero, he said: “There is no pressure on me, because I love my career as much as Vikramaditya used to love Ada. And the strength with which Ada used to refuse — my career has also refused me that much. But I will keep saying “I love you” with the same intensity every year.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera. The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

