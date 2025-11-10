Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect
BOLLYWOOD
Harshvardhan Rane opened up about delivering two back-to-back success with Sanam Teri Kasam and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. He even shared his thoughts about feeling pressure of becoming next romantic hero.
Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is being hailed as the next great romantic hero courtesy his work in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, says he feels no pressure carrying that tag, as the genre comes naturally to him and stems from his own life experiences.
Talking about his emotional connection with romantic roles, Harshvardhan told IANS: “I feel that is the genre I was born for because of three things — the pain that God gifted me in my childhood, the filmmakers who trusted me with films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and the audience who validated that pain and passion by saying, ‘Yes, we felt it too.’ These three things have completed the circle for me.”
The actor shared that he sees his early struggles as a blessing that shaped his art. “I feel that it’s a gift when you get a childhood with some sort of lessons and then how you extract that for your passion. So, all these three things have come together, and I feel great,” said the actor.
Talking about whether he sees it as a validation, a responsibility, or a pressure being tagged as the next great romantic hero, he said: “There is no pressure on me, because I love my career as much as Vikramaditya used to love Ada. And the strength with which Ada used to refuse — my career has also refused me that much. But I will keep saying “I love you” with the same intensity every year.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera. The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.