Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam is now the highest grossing re-release film in India.

The romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, was a commercial flop upon its release in 2016, grossing only Rs 9 crore during its initial theatrical run. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film was re-released in theaters on February 7 this month, nine years later.

Since then, Sanam Teri Kasam has been receiving enormous love and acclaim from the audiences and is seeing packed theatres in several cities in its re-release. The Harshvardhan and Mawra-starrer has now earned Rs 33 crore in its re-release and has defeated Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-release film in India.

The period folk-horror film Tumbbad, headlined by Sohum Shah, had earned Rs 13 crore in its initial run in 2018. Over the years, the film developed a cult following and broke multiple records when it was re-released in the theatres last year. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad earned Rs 32 crore in India in its re-release.

Coming back to Sanam Teri Kasam, one of the major reasons behind its success is its soundtrack. The album, consisting of the hit tracks Kheech Meri Photo, Tera Chehra, and the title song Sanam Teri Kasam, is composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan, Shabbir Ahmed, Himesh Reshammiya and Subrat Sinha.

Apart from Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, Sanam Teri Kasam also starred Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, Sudesh Berry, Shraddha Das, Vijay Raaz, Rushad Rana and Anurag Sinha among others in pivotal roles. The film continues to attract audiences in the theatres despite the Chhaava storm at the box office.