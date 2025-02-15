Here's how Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's 'good wishes' for Sanam Teri Kasam re-release.

The romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam, headlined by Harshvarshan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, was a commercial failure when it was released in 2016. It had earned just Rs 9 crore in its first theatrical run. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film was re-released in cinemas after nine years on February 7.

On its first day of re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 4.50 crore, which was 50% of its entire theatrical box office collection 9 years ago. It turned out to be the biggest opening for a re-released Bollywood film in India. Within just two days, it crossed the box office of its original theatrical run. In its opening weekend of re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs 15.50 crore in India.

The Harshavardhan and Mawra-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam continues to attract audiences to the theatres as after eight days of its re-release, the film has earned Rs 27.60 crore net in India. It is on its way to cross the 2018 mystery horror film Tumbbad, which is the biggest re-release grosser in India. Tumbbad had earned Rs 32 crore on its re-release in 2024.

On Saturday, February 15, Amitabh Bachchan sent his good wishes for Sanam Teri Kasam re-release as he took to his Instagram, shared the film's poster, and wrote, "All good wishes for this re release." Sharing Amitabh's post on their Instagram Stories, Harshvardhan wrote, "Bachchan Saab. First God noticed, and now sir, you noticed", and Mawra wrote, "It's getting more and more unreal by the minute."









Apart from Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, Sanam Teri Kasam also starred Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, Sudesh Berry, Shraddha Das, Vijay Raaz, Rushad Rana and Anurag Sinha among others in pivotal roles. Its soundtrack, consisting of the hit tracks Kheech Meri Photo, Tera Chehra, and the title song Sanam Teri Kasam, was composed by Himesh Reshammiya.