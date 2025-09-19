Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Harshvardhan Rane makes BIG statement on outsiders vs insiders debate, comments on nepotism, says '7 out of 10 stars are..'

Harshvardhan Rane has shared his take on the burning topic of the insiders vs outsiders debate, and cited that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, and Akshay Kumar are outsiders.

IANS

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Harshvardhan Rane makes BIG statement on outsiders vs insiders debate, comments on nepotism, says '7 out of 10 stars are..'
Harshvardhan Rane
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Actor Harshvardhan Rane decided to share his two cents on the ongoing nepotism vs outsiders' debate. Recently, a YouTuber shared a clip explaining how nepo babies are taking over Bollywood, citing examples of Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Giving his own spin to the clip, Harshvardhan pointed out that 7 out of 10 top stars in Bollywood at the moment happen to be outsiders. The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor penned on his official Instagram handle, "there is another way to look at this…what i tell myself 3 times in a day is that

7 out of top 10 stars are outsiders!!!

1. SRK

2. Akshay Kumar

3. John Abraham

4. Kartik Aryan

5. Ayushman Khurana

6. Raj Kumar Rao

7….

Agreeing with Harshvardhan, one of the netizens penned in the comment section, "That’s absolutely true, but posting such things and talking about them won’t make you look like a hero. You’re better than this, we know it. You should focus on yourself and doing great movies, the audience knows what’s the best so you don’t worry about that."

Another one wrote, "I truly admire Shushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi, RajKumar Rao and of course you....Outsiders have proved their worth in Bollywood each and every single time they got a chance." The third comment read, "You’ve shown that silence, discipline and dedication can break every wall...Your journey gives strength to countless dreamers who feel unseen...You stand as proof that outsiders can rule with pure talent...Forever proud of the star you already are @harshvardhanrane."

However, a cybercitizen begged to differ. "I understand sir, but please remember this is not the case. The opportunities for newcomers are less with, as newcomers take 100% more time than the star kids. We are not hating them; it's just that we want equal opportunities and respect from the community. I hope you understand!" he commented. On the work front, Harshvardhan will soon be seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which is scheduled for October 21, 2025. 

(Except for the headline, the copy isn't edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
