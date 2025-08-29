Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video

PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?

Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'

Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...

PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video

White House issues BIG statement on Russia's recent strike on Ukraine days after Trump-Putin meet, says, 'US President not happy, desires to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IM

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Offi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video

Harshvardhan Rane balances studies amid hectic shoots. Prepares for his exams and hints at fans that their support to his film will help him to score better.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video
Harshvardhan Rane
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is utilising each and every minute during his struggle to balance studies and work. Along with his acting career, Harshvardhan is also pursuing a degree in Psychology Honours, for which he will be giving an exam towards the end of this year. 

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself studying in between shots for his exams scheduled for December this year. Harshvardhan is presently busy shooting for his next, "Silaa" in Srinagar, and was seen studying in a shikaara during the shoot.

"Exam December mein hain...but need to use every minute i get in between breaks or while in the car or in the boat, while shooting for #Silaa in #DalLake #Srinagar...#Deewaniyat releasing 21st October, agar aap logon ne ticket khareed li is baar, then i might score better", he captioned the video.

Before Srinagar, the second schedule of Silaa took place in Vietnam. Made under the direction of Omung Kumar's Silaa will show Harshvardhan as a man on the path of emotional conflict and physical transformation. With leading lady Sadia Khateeb, 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra has also been signed as the key antagonist in the much-awaited drama.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actor has undergone intense training in martial arts and stunt choreography to prepare for the role. In addition to "Silla", Harshvardhan will also be seen as the lead in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, where he will be sharing screen space with Sonam Bajwa for the first time. The project is being directed by Milap Zaveri. His exciting lineup further includes Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and Kun Faya Kun, along with Sanjeeda Sheikh. This film will be released on Diwali, October 21, 2025, directly competing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai G
Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'
'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi...': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES BB 19 contestant
Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media 'jab tak hum mooh na khole...'
Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media
Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw in horrific accident, watch
Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw..
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE