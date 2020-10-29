'What went wrong is my DNA': Harshvardhan Rane explains why relationship with Kim Sharma didn't work out

Months after his break-up with Kim Sharma, Harshvardhan Rane finally opened up about what went wrong. The actor has blamed himself and his 'DNA' for the parting of ways. He explained how being single for 12 years affected the relation.

Calling Kim Sharma as the 'most fun person on planet earth', Harshvardhan told Times Now in an interview, “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth.”

The 'Taish' actor then shared a dialogue from 'Rang De Basanti' while talking about how he wants to focus on films currently. “I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame. There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti - azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai. Bas Bejoy (Nambiar) sir banate rahe films, aur yehi hai mera relationship,” he said.

Before speaking about it to the media, Rane had shared a cryptic message on Instagram. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he had written.

Harshvardhan had confirmed his relationship with Kim Sharma in December 2018. Kim was previously married to Ali Punjani. She moved to Kenya after her wedding.