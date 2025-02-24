Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has brought may dream come true moments for participants.

Kaun Banega Crorepati was one of its kind on Indian television when it started in the early 2000s. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the show inspired people from all walks of life to try their hands at this knowledge competition. The first prize was Rs 1 crore and it seemed nearly impossible for anyone to win this. However, a contestant Harshvardhan Nawathe did the unthinkable in 2000 when he won the jackpot. Later, he said in an interview that he knew he had won even before being announced by Amitabh Bachchan.

Harshvardhan Nawathe said in an old interview, “When I finally answered the Rs 1 crore question, he took a commercial break that time and said ab hum lete hain chota sa break and we went off air, what practically happens in the shoot is that they take a very small break for 30 seconds or something and they bring you back. When that happened, I had already answered the final question. During the break, he called his make-up man Mr Deepak Sawant and asked him to do my touch up.”

He further said, “He started doing the touch up and then I somewhere knew that I have cracked the Rs 1 crore question. When Mr Deepak Sawant did my make-up it was a very special feeling because he was Big B’s personal make-up man and he has been around Mr Bachchan for 30-40 years. It was a special gesture from his side.”

Harshvardhan Nawathe is now the CEO of a well-established company. Recently, he appeared on KBC where he and Amitabh Bachchan showed fondness for each other.

