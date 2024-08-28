Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reacted to the shortage of roles for actors like him and also opened up about the limitation he's facing as an artiste.

Actor Harsh Chhaya has been active in TV and films since the 1990s. However, there was a phase when he took a break from acting for years. After making a mark in series such as Hasratein, Tara, and Swabhimaan, Harsh tried his luck in movies as well. The actor featured in Company, Dum, Saaya, Janasheen, Ramji Londonwaley, Corporate, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mithya, and other films.

However, in 2010, Harsh decided to take a step back and rejected several offers of TV shows and movies. In an exclusive interaction with DNA India, Harsh reacts to the limitation of roles for him, "I decided to take a step back because I was not getting good roles. Once I did a negative character in Laga Chunari... I started similar offers. From TV also I was not getting exciting offers. It was all same-old dramas, with no character arcs. Thus I decided to take a step back and became very choosy in films and series."

In his break, Harsh concentrated on his hobby of writing. He wrote and made his directorial debut with the film Kajoor Pe Atke (2018). Harsh believes that the boom of OTT is good for actors like him, but it has certain limitations. After tasting success with Undekhi, Harsh reveals that he's getting typecast for father roles. "Ab papaji chal gaya toh mujhe father wale role hi offer ho rahe hai. Main bhi thak gaya hoon similar roles kar ke. Isi liye I have said no to many projects. Film mein bhi kisi ko father chaiye hota hai, toh they approach me. Aise toh maine aur bhi ache roles kiye hai. Woh bhi toh dekho." He further explains, "I don't have issues playing father, but role dhang ka ho. Kuch interesting shades to ho." On the work front, Harsh was seen in the web series Gyarah Gyarah and in the movie Kill.

