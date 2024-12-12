Former Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu will finally make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in one of the most anticipated releases of 2025 with Tiger Shroff.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema. The former beauty pageant winner has finally chosen her launchpad, and it can't get better than this. Harnaaz is sharpening her combat skills and gearing up for an action-packed debut as she will be seen with the Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4.

On Thursday, the producer of the film Sajd Nadiadwala's production house announced Harnaaz's debut with the tweet that reads, "From #MissUniverse to the #BaaghiUniverse! Presenting our new #NGETalent, the lady Rebel in #Baaghi4 – @HarnaazKaur #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @NimmaAHarsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025."

Harnaaz is the second female lead in Baaghi 4 after Sonam Bajwa. The fourth instalment of Baaghi is directed by A Harsha and it also stars Sanjay Dutt as the negative lead.

Baaghi 4 is currently on floors, and the official announcement was made by Tiger on November 18. Baaghi 4 will hit the screens on September 5, 2025. The franchise of Baaghi was started in 2016 with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. The success of Baaghi inspired Baaghi 2 (2018), and it was followed by Baaghi 3 (2020).

About Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz is the third entrant from India to win Miss Universe. She was previously feted with the crown for Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and was a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019 pageant.

Born in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, Harnaaz in 2006, she moved to England, before returning to India two years later and settling in Chandigarh. Prior to becoming Miss Universe, Sandhu was pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read: Rajinikanth’s biggest flop film left distributors bankrupt, superstar had to return money, film later became hit when...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.