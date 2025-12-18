Harnaaz Sandhu breaks silence after almost slipping at Miss Cosmo International 2025: 'It's not about the fall but...' | Viral video

Harnaaz Sandhu made her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff this year. The action thriller clashed with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files. Both the movies were completely rejected by the audiences and bombed at the box office.

Former Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is currently serving as one of the jury members at the Miss Cosmo International 2025, the second edition of the Miss Cosmo pageant being held in the Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Before the Grand Finale takes place on December 20, a special jury session was held on December 17.

For the special night, Harnaaz looked stunning as she dazzled in a stunning gown with golden and orange tones. In her recent post on Instagram, Sandhu quoted the former Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart, saying, "It’s not about the fall, it’s how you get up," to emphasize that setbacks or small accidents aren’t important — what matters is how you handle them.

Harnaaz then added a personal touch by revealing that she almost slipped at the event, but she faced it with resilience. Sandhu posted a video of her ramp walk from the Miss Cosmo International 2025 and wrote, "As @realpaulashugart said 'it’s not about the fall, it’s how you get up' Fun fact: did you know I almost slipped...heart full of love and gratitude."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harnaaz Sandhu made her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff this year. The fourth film in the action thriller Baaghi 4 franchise was released on September 5 and also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Thakur, and Upendra Limaye.

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 received negative reviews from the audiences and critics. The film was a commercial failure as it earned just Rs 52 crore against its reported budget of Rs 80 crore. Baaghi 4 had clashed at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, which was also rejected by the audiences and bombed at the box office.

