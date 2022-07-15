Headlines

Bollywood

Harleen Sethi talks about 'being replaced' by an A-list actress from major Bollywood project

Harleen Sethi opened up that after bagging a big project, she was replaced six months later by an A-list actress.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Harleen Sethi is a fine performer and has proved her acting mettle with the series Broken But Beautiful. Lately, she was addressed as Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend, and that covered the fact of her being an ace artist. However, she back with full force and her performance in Gone Game 2 is winning praises. While promoting the series, Harleen opened up that she bagged a big Bollywood project, but got replaced without her knowledge. 

While speaking to OTT Play, Harleen asserted that Broken has opened doors for her, but she also didn't get meatier parts to play. Sethi added, "I was locked in for a few Bollywood films which didn't materialize because after bagging the project, six months later I got to know the A-list actor wants to work only with an A-list actress." Sethi continued, "I didn't even get to know that I was replaced and this was with a very big production house. I was almost locked for the project, and suddenly, the other actor said yes to the part and didn't even audition." 

Nonetheless, Harleen does believe that the industry is quite welcoming, and she looks upon choosing challenging projects, "I have been waiting for the right kind of projects, those that challenge me to tap into the different sides of my own personality." Harleen continued, "While singing a project, I look at the character, is it meaty-enough, and be at least as important (as lead)? It shouldn't just be limited to dancing around the trees. There needs to be something in the storyline, in the sense of changing the graph of the script, and how the character takes the narrative forward." On the work front, Harleen has promised that she will be seen in more projects this year. After Gone Case 2, she will also be seen in The Test Case season 2.

