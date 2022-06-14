Harleen Sethi takes a dig at ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal? Actress's cryptic post goes viral

Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Harleen Sethi Monday took to her Instagram handle to drop a photo of herself in a lilac tracksuit striking a happy pose on the streets, for the camera. Taking a dig at her "boyfriends", Harleen wrote in the caption, "Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did. Outfit: Boyfriend’s track suit."

Soon after Harleen shared the post with the cryptic caption, netizens began speculating if she was taking a dig at her ex-beau, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Commenting on how obsessed she seems with Vicky, without referring to his name a fan wrote in the comments section of the post, "He dated his now wife for a longer period than he dated you. He’s now married going on a year and makes no innuendos about you. You however are still obsessed! Mov e on!!!""Harleen, Proceed with Vicky 'Caution'!" write another. "Have some self respect and dignity...and move on ..don't be a cringe," commented an Instagram user. "dude..Vicky kaushal was her ex like 2-3 years ago and now he is married to Katrina ..so she should just stop acting victim," commented yet another user.

Check out Harleen's post below:



Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi dated for a short period of time before they parted ways in 2019. Vicky had made their relationship official by sharing a picture of them together after the screening of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, the two split later and Vicky started dating Katrina Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina is is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.