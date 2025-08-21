Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..

After singing over 15000 songs in more than 10 languages, Hariharan received an Honorary Doctorate for his contribution to the Indian music and film industry. While speaking to media, he also shared his favourite singer, and this is a badge of honour for the new-gen artiste.

Famous singer Hariharan, popularly referred to as the "King of Ghazals," has acquired yet another feather in his cap. On Wednesday night, Techno India University, Kolkata, conferred on him an Honorary Doctorate of Literature for his huge contribution towards Indian music.

Evidently elated, the veteran singer defined the honour as a really special moment of his life. "It gives me great joy. I am privileged to receive this doctorate from Techno India University. That I get to share the stage with other illustrious awardees makes it all the more memorable," he told ANI.

Hariharan reveals his favourite singer from the new generation

Hariharan also spared a moment to appreciate the next generation of artists. Neither Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, nor Jubin Nautiyal, but Arijit Singh is Hariharan's favourite. Appreciative of Arijit Singh, he said, "I really like Arijit Singh. He is from Bengal and is a great singer."

About Hariharan

With a career spanning more than four decades, Hariharan has left his mark as a playback singer in various languages, as well as a ghazal master and an icon of indie music. His association with A.R. Rahman continue to be remembered for introducing innovation in fusion genres that harmoniously combine Indian and Western music. He has rendered thousands of songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and so on over the years, and his ghazal albums remain favourite classics even today.

This recent accolade comes on top of a long list of awards the singer has collected. Earlier in 2004, he was awarded the Padma Shri, which is one of the nation's highest civilian honours, and the Big Yesudas Award for music excellence.