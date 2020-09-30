Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turns two months; cricketer sends virtual love

Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram page and shared cute photos of Hardik Pandya and her son Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya Nanda has turned two months on September 30. The couple who is in long-distance currently due to the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, celebrated in Mumbai as well as in UAE. Natasa took to her Instagram page and shared cutest photos posing with Agastya during the mini celebrations. Whereas Hardik posted a photo of Mumbai Indias themed cake with Agastya's name printed on it.

In the photos, Natasa looks pretty in a black crop top with an off-white shirt-style sweater and a pencil skirt. Whereas Agastya looked adorable in a grey onesie with denim shoes. She captioned the post stating, "#2months Agastya."

Talking about meeting Natasa, Hardik had earlier said in an interview, "I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is 'alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya' (different kind of person came). She had no idea who I was."

On quizzed about his parents' reaction to their engagement which took place during New Years, the cricketer said, "My parents also didn't know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, 'I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better'. They (family) backed me and told 'do whatever you want'."