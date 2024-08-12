Natasa Stankovic likes post on cheating days after divorce with Hardik Pandya, fans speculate it could be about....

Natasa Stankovic liked the post on cheating and emotional abuse after announcing divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya shocked everyone when they announced their separation last month, on social media. The actress has now drawn attention online by liking posts about cheating, emotional abuse, and toxic relationships.

A social media user posted several screenshots on Reddit showing the posts Natasa Stankovic has liked. Sharing the screenshot, the Reddit user wrote, "Natasa Stankovic liked reels about cheating and emotional abuse: apparently Hardik cheated on her, leading to divorce."

After the post went viral, fans started speculating real reason behind their divorce. One of them wrote, "Hardik never had a clean record. Dude has always given me the ick. But cricket fans love slut shaming her."The second one said, "I mean it was so obvious. That guy has a history of being trash. Just because he plays for the country doesn't mean he isn't a scum. The only people who are ignorant of this are the so-called "Cricket Fans".

Another one said, "I'm a cricket fan. I like Hardik Pandya but only on the pitch. What he does outside of his, a lot of cricket fans like me don't back him. We didn't like it when he did the 'Aaj mein karke Aya' thing on KWK because he was deviating and doing shit when he was just supposed to play cricket. We don't support him now as well in this whole divorce thing, though we absolutely hail him with all our hearts for his heroics in the T20 World Cup that we won recently. Don't generalise, please."

In an Instagram post, Hardik wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways”. Their joint statement emphasized that the separation was a mutual decision made in the best interest of both parties. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us."

Check out the post here:

Natasa and Hardik got married on May 31, 2020, and were blessed with their first child, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. Later, on February 14, 2023, they decided to renew their wedding vows at a special ceremony in Udaipur.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.