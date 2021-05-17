Hardeep Singh aka Hardy Singh rolling the Bollywood industry with his Bhangra skills

Hardeep Singh who has judged many Bhangra contests in Dubai and Malaysia runs an International Bhangra Group in Dubai. Working alongside a number of well-known Bollywood Punjabi actors like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sharry Mann, he has performed in many songs such as "Mascarey Wali Akh and Beautiful-Shivjot" and "Punjabi Anthem - Nirmal Sidhu."

Values, beliefs, and aspirations are shaped by culture, which helps to define a people's national identity. It is critical to preserve our cultural legacy in order to maintain our identity as a people. Hardeep believes in remaining connected to his roots and believes in promoting Punjabi culture by teaching Bhangra.

He was also named among the top 100 most prominent and influential Sikhs under the age of 30. He is also the United States' brand ambassador and model for the Sikh Expo fashion line. Hardeep Singh, nicknamed Hardy Singh, has become a global celebrity as a result of his dedication to the art form.

Talking about his love for the dance, he says, “The traditional Punjabi dance form Bhangra is massively popular around the world. It showcases the rich and prosperous culture of Punjabis. I want the world to know the power and elegance Bhangra possesses. Not only have I performed the Bhangra as an artist around the world but also teach and mentor countless people in this dance form and that is the sole reason why I am also acknowledged as Mr. Bhangra.”

Every culture has a high monetary value and is distinct. It's a persona that may be shared with the rest of the world. It affirms our national identity by providing a comprehensive framework for cultural preservation. Following on the same line, Hardeep Singh is one of the key figures who deserves credit for fostering and promoting this art form all over the world. His international dance troupe performs traditional bhangra on the biggest stages and at festivals all over the world, as well as teaching people how to do it.

The group is one of the world's most well-known and renowned traditional dance troupes. He is held in high regard in the industry due to his respectable status, popularity, and expertise in the art.

