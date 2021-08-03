Geeta Basra opens up on her two miscarriages, says 'last two years have been traumatic for me'

Former actress and cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra recently revealed in an interview that she suffered from two consecutive miscarriages before giving birth to her second child - son Jovan Veer Singh on July 10.

Opening up about the struggles she faced conceiving for the second time, Geeta told ETimes in a recent interview that Jovan was a rainbow baby. While speaking about her miscarriages and then finally delivering Jovan, citing her own example, Geeta said that women who suffer miscarriages should not lose hope.

In an interview with ETimes, Geeta said, "My son Jovan is a rainbow baby."

For the uninitiated, the term 'rainbow baby' is referred to a child born to a family who has previously lost a baby due to stillbirth or miscarriage.

Geeta revealed she suffered miscarriages in 2019 and 2020 during her first trimesters.

Stating that women should not lose hope and suffer in silence yearning for a child, Geeta said, "I want to talk today. I want to tell those women who have had miscarriages and lost hope to pick themselves up again. They should not give up and suffer in silence yearning for a child. Yes, a miscarriage can have a terrible effect on you from which you might take a long time to come out. A couple of my friends have had miscarriages. But we as women have to learn to put this behind us in the quickest possible time."

"The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen," Geeta added.

Geeta further added that before marriage she was sure she wanted to have two kids and said that it is important for a girl to have the "right support system".

Geeta revealed that she shifted to Punjab where her in-laws stay after her miscarriages and got pregnant for the fourth time while she was there.

"I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did," Geeta said.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in October 2015 in Jalandhar. They were blessed with a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plahain July 2016 and later, a son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, born in July 2021.